Football accumulator tips for Monday February 6: Monza make 7-1 acca

Monday's domestic action takes us to Ewood Park for a Championship affair between Lancashire rivals Blackburn and Wigan.

There are also top-flight matches from Serie A, La Liga and the Primeira Liga, where Sporting are the star turn on their trip to Rio Ave.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Monza to beat Sampdoria

Both teams to score in Blackburn v Wigan

Rayo Vallecano to beat Almeria

Sporting to beat Rio Ave

Monza v Sampdoria

Fresh from last weekend's shock 2-0 success at Juventus, Monza can make the most of home advantage against a Sampdoria side who have lost their last five matches. Monza, who are 11th in Serie A, are having a decent season while relegation looks on the cards for Samp, who have scored just eight goals in 20 league outings.

Blackburn v Wigan

Blackburn have been pretty reliable on home soil this season but their form has deserted them of late and they could be vulnerable against Lancashire rivals Wigan, who prepare for their first game since the sacking of Kolo Toure. Both teams have scored in seven of Wigan's last eight away league games and that trend may continue at Blackburn.

Rayo Vallecano v Almeria

Almeria have taken only three points from their nine away games in La Liga this season and their road woes may go on at Rayo Vallecano, who were 1-0 winners at Villarreal last time out. Vallecano have recorded a home win over Real Madrid this term and this looks a gilt-edged opportunity for them.

Rio Ave v Sporting

Sporting haven't had the best of campaigns but they should still be a cut above Rio Ave. Sporting were emphatic 5-0 winners at home to Braga last time out, while their last away trip saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Lisbon rivals and league leaders Benfica. Rio Ave, who are without a win in five, are not of that ilk.

