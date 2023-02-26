Football accumulator tips for Monday February 27: Lazio to help land 10-1 acca

The race for the European places in Italy, Spain and Portugal, coupled with an intriguing Championship fixture that sees relegation-threatened Rotherham travel to Swansea, are the focus of Monday's action.

Chris Rivers has looked over a modest fixture list to put together an accumulator that returns at just over 10-1 with bet365

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has picked:

Over 2.5 goals in Swansea v Rotherham

Lazio to beat Sampdoria

Both teams to score in Villarreal v Getafe

Vitoria Guimaraes or draw double chance v Braga

Lazio v Sampdoria

Sampdoria are sliding out of Serie A and Lazio can hasten their departure with a win at the Stadio Olimpico. The Eagles are pushing for Champions League qualification, are unbeaten in three in all competitions and have beaten Samp on their last three trips to Rome.

Swansea v Rotherham

Swansea's 33 league games have featured a massive 96 goals this season and it could be another high-scoring outing for the Welsh side when they entertain Rotherham. Over 2.5 goal backers have been rewarded in nine of Swansea's last 11 home games.

Villarreal v Getafe

Villarreal have slipped out of the European places in La Liga following four straight defeats, and there's no guarantee they'll stop the rot against relegation-threatened Getafe. The visitors picked up a massive win over Valencia last time out and can at least get on the scoresheet with both teams to score landing in eight of Villarreal's last 11 games.

Vitoria Guimaraes v Braga

Vitoria Guimaraes are in the mix for European qualification in Portugal's Primeira Liga and can avoid defeat when they play host to a Braga team licking their wounds after bowing out of the Europa Conference League. Guimaraes have only lost twice at home all season and can hold their own against Braga, who have a few injury issues.

