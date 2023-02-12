Football accumulator tips for Monday February 13: Toffees can help land 11-1 acca
Henry Hardwicke's fourfold pays out at over 11-1 with William Hill
The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton is the highlight of Monday night's action. In Europe, there are a couple of Serie A fixtures and an interesting La Liga clash between Espanyol and Real Sociedad.
Football expert Henry Hardwicke has studied Monday's card and selected a fourfold which pays over 11-1.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.
Racing Post football expert Henry has picked:
Everton/draw double chance v Liverpool
Falkirk to beat Darvel
Inter to beat Sampdoria
Real Sociedad to beat Espanyol
Liverpool v Everton
Liverpool may be less troubled at Anfield than they have been on their travels, but defensively they look suspect and are no more convincing going forwards with Mohamed Salah underperforming and big-money arrivals Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez yet to deliver. New boss Sean Dyche will send out Everton to make life awkward for the Reds and the Toffees can take something from the game.
Darvel v Falkirk
Darvel shocked Aberdeen in the previous round of the Scottish Cup, but Falkirk look good value to end their run. The Bairns have won six of their last seven matches and they should get the job done in Ayrshire.
Sampdoria v Inter
Inter's title race may be run, with Napoli surging clear at the top of Serie A, but the Black and Blues have won ten of their last 13 league matches and should have few issues extending that run at relegation-threatened Sampdoria.
Espanyol v Real Sociedad
Sociedad are enjoying an excellent season, which includes winning seven of their ten away matches in La Liga and they should be able to improve that good record at struggling Espanyol.
