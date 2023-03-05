Football accumulator tips for Monday 6th March: Brentford can make 6-1 fourfold the bee's knees
Chris Rivers's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with bet365
Before attention turns to the midweek European action, there's one more Premier League game to be played and it's an intriguing west London derby between Brentford and Fulham.
That fixture features in our Monday fourfold, which also includes selections from Italy, Ireland and Spain.
Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has picked:
Brentford to beat Fulham
Both teams to score in Torino v Bologna
Under 2.5 goals in Osasuna v Celta Vigo
Derry City to beat UCD
Brentford v Fulham
Brentford are unbeaten in 11 games and have only lost once at home in the Premier League all season. They can justify favouritism against London rivals Fulham, who are without midfield talisman Joao Palhinha.
Torino v Bologna
Bologna are on the fringes of the fight for European qualification in Serie A after a run of five wins from eight matches, which includes three away victories in a row. They will like their chances of overcoming Torino, but the hosts have found their scoring touch of late, netting six times in their last two games, and could play their part in an entertaining game.
Osasuna v Celta Vigo
Osasuna's Estadio El Sadar has witnessed only 23 goals in 11 La Liga games this season and another low-scoring clash could be on the cards when Celta Vigo, who have seen under 2.5 goals land in four of their last five away games, visit Pamplona.
UCD v Derry City
Derry City have been quick out of the blocks in the Irish Premier Division, winning two of their first three matches, and they should have no issues seeing off UCD, who lost 4-0 to Cork City on Friday night.
