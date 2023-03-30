Football accumulator tips for Friday March 31: Table-topping Burnley star in 13-1 acca

Championship leaders Burnley are bidding for a 25th league win of the season when they host Sunderland on Friday and there are also fixtures in League Two and the German, French and Spanish top flights.

Racing Post football tipster James Milton expects the Clarets to get the job done against the Black Cats and Burnley feature, along with selections from League Two, La Liga and Ligue 1, in our Friday acca which pays bigger than 13-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Stockport to beat Salford

Burnley to beat Sunderland

Osasuna to beat Mallorca

Marseille to beat Montpellier

Click to add to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays more than 13-1

Stockport v Salford

Stockport can get the better of League Two playoff rivals Salford, who they beat 2-0 away from home earlier in the season. The hosts have conceded only one goal in their last five matches and have beaten promotion hopefuls Northampton, Stevenage and Carlisle at home this term.

Burnley v Sunderland

Burnley are flying high at the top of the Championship and should be too slick for Sunderland. The Clarets have won 11 of their last 12 home league games while the Black Cats are on the slide after four defeats in their last six.

Mallorca v Osasuna

Take a punt on Osasuna at a big price away to Mallorca in La Liga. All nine of their league wins have come against teams, like Mallorca, outside the top six and the home side look vulnerable favourites after losing three of their last four including a 1-0 defeat to bottom club Elche.

Marseille v Montpellier

Montpellier have won five of their last six in Ligue 1 but all of those wins came against teams in the bottom eight and they face a step up in class on Friday. Hosts Marseille can cut PSG's lead to four points with a home win and they should be in good heart after a couple of impressive away victories at Reims and Rennes.

