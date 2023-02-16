Football accumulator tips for Friday February 17: Napoli can help land 12-1 acca

We are in for another massive weekend of football and it all gets going on Friday with some key action across Europe with games in France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

We have come up with a 12-1 acca to hopefully see you to a profitable start, covering games across all the biggest leagues on the continent.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Augsburg to beat Hoffenheim

Lyon to beat Auxerre

Napoli to beat Sassuolo

Girona to beat Almeria

Augsburg v Hoffenheim

Augsburg have posted impressive Bundesliga home wins over Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach and they should be able to see off Hoffenheim, who have conceded a whopping 15 goals in their last four league and cup matches

Auxerre v Lyon

Lyon have lost one of their last six away matches in Ligue 1 and should make light work of Auxerre, who have claimed just one league win all season.

Sassuolo v Napoli

Napoli are storming their way to the Serie A title and although Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last four matches, this is a massive test for the home side.

Girona v Almeria

While home wins over Sevilla and Valencia may not be as impressive as they might once have been for Girona, they should beat Almeria who have won just one of their seven La Liga games since Christmas.

