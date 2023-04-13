Football accumulator tips for Friday April 14: Schalke star in 12-1 four-fold

Another key weekend of continental football begins on Friday evening with matches in Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

Schalke and Lazio are among the sides involved and football tipster Liam Flin has put together a four-fold that pays over 12-1.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Schalke to beat Hertha Berlin

Lazio to beat Spezia

Rayo Vallecano to beat Osasuna

Over 2.5 goals in Toulouse v Lyon

Schalke v Hertha Berlin

Schalke have slipped to defeats in their last two matches but they went eight games unbeaten at the start of the Ruckrunde - the second half of the season - and beat Stuttgart and Bochum as part of that streak. They can beat another relegation rival in Hertha Berlin.

Spezia v Lazio

Lazio are on course to finish best of the rest in Serie A this season, having won six of their last seven league fixtures, and they can pick up another important win on the road at Spezia.

Rayo Vallecano v Osasuna

Although they booked their place in the final of the Copa del Rey at the start of the month, Osasuna have not been impressive in La Liga, winning only one of their last five games - and even that was only against basement side Elche - and they should be opposed against Rayo Vallecano.

Toulouse v Lyon

Over 2.5 goals has clicked in each of Toulouse's last four matches in all competitions and could be a good bet when they take on Lyon, who recorded a thrilling 3-1 comeback win over Rennes last time out.

