Football accumulator tips for Friday 10 March: Cologne can kick-start 6-1 acca

There is plenty for punters to get stuck into on a busy Friday evening of football action, which is headlined by a live Championship clash between Stoke and Blackburn.

Across the Channel, there is top-flight action in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Cologne to beat Bochum

Blackburn or draw double chance v Stoke

Both teams to score in Crewe v Salford

Inter to beat Spezia

Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets

Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Cologne v Bochum

Bundesliga basement boys Bochum have lost six of their last seven league games and more misery may await them at Cologne, who have lost just three of 11 home league outings this term, beating both Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt as well as holding Leipzig to a draw.

Stoke v Blackburn

An eight-game unbeaten run in the Championship has strengthened Blackburn's playoff claims and they look a big price to take at least a point from their visit to 16th-placed Stoke, who are on course for a fifth successive bottom-half finish.

Crewe v Salford

Both teams have scored in each of Salford's last five League Two games and the trend could continue at Crewe, who are unbeaten in six. The Railwaymen have managed only two clean sheets in their last ten, however, so the promotion-chasing visitors are likely to make their presence felt.

Inter v Spezia

The Serie A title looks out of their reach but Inter are in pole position to finish second and they should have little to worry about at fourth-bottom Spezia, who have gone eight games without a win.

Follow us on Twitter