Football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 19: Follow Ferencvaros in 12-1 acca

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Ferencvaros v Klaksvik

Ferencvaros drew 0-0 with Klaksvik in the Faroe Islands last Tuesday but the return match in Budapest should be dominated by the Hungarians, who can cruise through to the Champions League second qualifying round.

Dinamo Tbilisi v Astana

Dinamo Tbilisi dug out a 1-1 draw away to Astana in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier and they can forge ahead in the return match in the Georgian capital.

Ludogorets Razgrad v Ballkani

Kosovan champions Ballkani sprang a surprise 2-0 success at home to Ludogorets Razgrad last Tuesday but they face a backlash from the Bulgarian champions, who will remain hopeful of reaching the Champions League second qualifying round.

Larne v HJK Helsinki

HJK Helsinki hold a 1-0 advantage over Northern Irish opponents Larne after the first leg of their Champions League qualifying round tie and they can extend the lead in Belfast.

