Football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 19: Follow Ferencvaros in 12-1 acca

The Champions League first qualifying round concludes with another seven second-leg ties, including the contest between Northern Irish champions Larne and Finnish heavyweights HJK Helsinki.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 12-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Wednesday.
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Ferencvaros-Ferencvaros double result against Klaksvik
Dinamo Tbilisi to beat Astana
Ludogorets Razgrad to beat Ballkani
HJK Helsinki to beat Larne
Ferencvaros drew 0-0 with Klaksvik in the Faroe Islands last Tuesday but the return match in Budapest should be dominated by the Hungarians, who can cruise through to the Champions League second qualifying round.
Dinamo Tbilisi dug out a 1-1 draw away to Astana in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier and they can forge ahead in the return match in the Georgian capital.
Kosovan champions Ballkani sprang a surprise 2-0 success at home to Ludogorets Razgrad last Tuesday but they face a backlash from the Bulgarian champions, who will remain hopeful of reaching the Champions League second qualifying round.
HJK Helsinki hold a 1-0 advantage over Northern Irish opponents Larne after the first leg of their Champions League qualifying round tie and they can extend the lead in Belfast.
