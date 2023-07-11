Football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 12: Sheriff the key in 11-1 acca

The first round of Champions League qualifying continues on Wednesday and there are also both Concacaf Gold Cup semi-finals to look forward to.
Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Wednesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 12-1.
All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Hacken to beat TNS
Sheriff to beat Farul
Both teams to score in USA v Panama
Under 2.5 goals in Jamaica v Mexico
TNS's third excursion to Sweden sees them take on reigning Allsvenskan champions Hacken, a free-flowing, free-scoring outfit who should have far too much for their guests at the Bravida Arena.
Sheriff still dine out on the night they beat Real Madrid just two years ago and they can add a victory over Farul Constanta to their record.
Panama have scored ten goals in their four matches, including four without reply against Qatar in their knockout game, and they can at least find the net against an unconvincing USMNT.
Jamaica have conceded just twice in their four games at the Gold Cup after going into the competition in poor form, and their clash with Mexico could be tight.
