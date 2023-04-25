Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 26: Blades boost 6-1 fourfold

The midweek round of Premier League action continues with four more fixtures on Wednesday, including a game of the season candidate as title challengers Manchester City and Arsenal collide at the Etihad Stadium.

There's also a vital game in the Championship as Sheffield United look to confirm automatic promotion to the top flight, the latest instalment of the Derby d'Italia and some intriguing clashes in La Liga.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Manchester City to beat Arsenal

Sheffield United to beat West Brom

Celta Vigo to beat Elche

Under 2.5 goals in Inter v Juventus

Manchester City v Arsenal

Arsenal's title challenge has faltered at the worst possible moment with a run of three successive draws allowing Manchester City to close the gap on the leaders and a leaky Gunners defence is likely to be exposed by an in-form City side that's won 11 of its last 12 matches in all competitions.

Sheffield United v West Brom

Sheffield United can quickly put the disappointment of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Man City behind them by chalking up a fifth straight home win and securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League. Opponents West Brom have lost six of their last nine away games in all competitions and were beaten by Sunderland at the weekend.

Inter v Juventus

This Coppa Italia semi-final tie is finely poised after a 1-1 draw in Turin in the first leg; the third time this season that under 2.5 goals has copped in a meeting between Inter and Juventus. Eight of Juve's last nine games have featured fewer than three goals and all signs point to a tight second leg at San Siro.

Celta Vigo v Elche

Elche can become the first side relegated from La Liga this weekend, a run of five straight defeats having left them 17 points from safety. They look the perfect opponent for Celta Vigo to end their two-game losing run against having won the last two meetings in Vigo.

