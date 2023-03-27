Football accumulator tips for Tuesday March 28: Romania fancied in 6-1 acca

Qualifying for Euro 2024 continues on Tuesday with home nations Scotland and Wales both in action against Spain and Latvia respectively. Tuesday marks the end of the latest batch of qualifiers as the nations involved look to take the initiative in their sections.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Both teams to score in Switzerland v Israel

Scotland or draw v Spain

Romania to beat Belarus

Wales to beat Latvia

Switzerland v Israel

Both teams have scored in 13 of Israel's last 14 internationals and that looks a solid selection again when they visit Switzerland, who opened their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Belarus.

Scotland v Spain

Spain were 3-0 winners in their first Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway but the scoreline flattered them and a transitioning La Roja side were troubled on multiple occasions by the Norwegians. They travel to Scotland next and the hosts are worth backing to avoid defeat after easing to a 3-0 win over Cyprus last time out.

Romania v Belarus

Romania picked up their third win in four matches last time out, starting their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Andorra. They should back up that success by seeing off Belarus, who have lost their last two games against Oman and Switzerland without scoring.

Wales v Latvia

Wales made a strong start to life after Gareth Bale, holding World Cup semi-finalists Croatia to a draw in Split in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier and they can follow that with a win over minnows Latvia, who are 133rd in the Fifa world rankings.

