Football accumulator tips for Tuesday March 14: Porto can help land 22-1 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold featuring selections from the Champions League and EFL pays out at 22-1 with William Hill
There are two cracking Champions League ties on Tuesday when Man City host Leipzig and Inter travel to Porto. There are also plenty of EFL fixtures taking place on a stacked night of action.
In-form football tipster Henry Hardwicke, fresh from landing an 11-1 acca at the weekend, has found the value on Tuesday's card and selected a fourfold which pays over 22-1.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.
Tuesday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Porto to beat Inter
Watford to beat Birmingham
Coventry to beat Wigan
Sutton to beat Grimsby
Porto v Inter
Inter hold a narrow lead in this last-16 tie but having lost successive Serie A away games, 1-0 to Bologna and 2-1 against Spezia, could crumble under the pressure against a Porto side with a recent history of dumping out Italian opposition.
Watford v Birmingham
Watford were a little unfortunate to lose 1-0 at QPR on Saturday, but the Hornets can make up for that disappointing result by beating Birmingham at Vicarage Road.
Wigan v Coventry
Coventry were well on top when only drawing 1-1 against Hull last weekend and the Sky Blues might have better fortune against Wigan, who remained anchored to the bottom of the Championship after their weekend 3-0 reverse at Burnley.
Sutton v Grimsby
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst may decide to save some of his key men for his side's upcoming FA Cup quarter-final clash against Brighton at the weekend and a weakened Mariners outfit could struggle against playoff-chasing Sutton.
