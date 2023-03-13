Football accumulator tips for Tuesday March 14: Porto can help land 22-1 acca

There are two cracking Champions League ties on Tuesday when Man City host Leipzig and Inter travel to Porto. There are also plenty of EFL fixtures taking place on a stacked night of action.

In-form football tipster Henry Hardwicke, fresh from landing an 11-1 acca at the weekend, has found the value on Tuesday's card and selected a fourfold which pays over 22-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Porto to beat Inter

Watford to beat Birmingham

Coventry to beat Wigan

Sutton to beat Grimsby

Porto v Inter

Inter hold a narrow lead in this last-16 tie but having lost successive Serie A away games, 1-0 to Bologna and 2-1 against Spezia, could crumble under the pressure against a Porto side with a recent history of dumping out Italian opposition.

Watford v Birmingham

Watford were a little unfortunate to lose 1-0 at QPR on Saturday, but the Hornets can make up for that disappointing result by beating Birmingham at Vicarage Road.

Wigan v Coventry

Coventry were well on top when only drawing 1-1 against Hull last weekend and the Sky Blues might have better fortune against Wigan, who remained anchored to the bottom of the Championship after their weekend 3-0 reverse at Burnley.

Sutton v Grimsby

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst may decide to save some of his key men for his side's upcoming FA Cup quarter-final clash against Brighton at the weekend and a weakened Mariners outfit could struggle against playoff-chasing Sutton.

