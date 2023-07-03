Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, July 4: Costa Rica to get back on track in 10-1 acca

Football tipster Liam Flin has looked over Tuesday's batch of matches in the Concacaf Gold Cup and MLS and has assembled a fourfold which pays over 10-1.

All bets must be placed by 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Both teams to score in Guadeloupe v Guatemala

Canada to win to nil v Cuba

Costa Rica to beat Martinique

FC Dallas to beat DC United

Click to add Liam Flinn's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 10-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Guadeloupe v Guatemala

Guadeloupe and Guatemala are tied on four points in Group D at the Gold Cup and Tuesday's group decider could be full of goals. Guadeloupe's two games have featured nine goals, so both teams to score looks a wise bet.

Canada v Cuba

It has been an underwhelming Gold Cup for Canada but they can strengthen their position in Group D with a win to nil over Cuba, who are yet to score from open play at the tournament.

Costa Rica v Martinique

Costa Rica have failed to impress at the Gold Cup, but a narrow defeat to Panama and draw with El Salvador is not a disaster and they can see off minnows Martinique in their final group game.

FC Dallas v DC United

MLS side FC Dallas have coped well without striker Jesus Ferreira, who is on international duty, and, fresh from beating LAFC 2-0, they can get the better of DC United.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport