Football accumulator tips for Tuesday July 18: Rely on Rakow in 17-2 acca

The Champions League first qualifying round continues with eight second-leg ties, including a clash between Welsh champions The New Saints and Swedish highflyers Hacken.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Rakow to beat Flora Tallinn

Maccabi Haifa to beat Hamrun Spartans

Partizani Tirana to beat BATE Borisov

Hacken to beat The New Saints

Flora Tallinn v Rakow

Polish champions Rakow head to Flora Tallinn for the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie with a 1-0 lead and they should make it two wins from two against their Estonian hosts.

Maccabi Haifa v Hamrun Spartans

Maccabi Haifa were 4-0 winners away to Maltese minnows Hamrun Spartans last Tuesday and they can finish the job with a comfortable second-leg home victory in their Champions League first qualifying round tie.

BATE Borisov v Partizani Tirana

Albanian champions Partizani Tirana were disappointed with a 1-1 first leg draw at home to BATE Borisov in the Champions League first qualifying round but they can make amends by winning the away leg.

The New Saints v Hacken

Hacken were worthy 3-1 winners at home to Welsh champions The New Saints in last Wednesday's Champions League qualifying round opening leg and should have no problems extending their advantage at Park Hall, Oswestry.

