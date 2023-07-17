Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday July 18: Rely on Rakow in 17-2 acca

Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 17-2 with bet365

The Champions League first qualifying round continues with eight second-leg ties, including a clash between Welsh champions The New Saints and Swedish highflyers Hacken.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 8-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Rakow to beat Flora Tallinn

Maccabi Haifa to beat Hamrun Spartans

Partizani Tirana to beat BATE Borisov

Hacken to beat The New Saints

Flora Tallinn v Rakow

Polish champions Rakow head to Flora Tallinn for the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie with a 1-0 lead and they should make it two wins from two against their Estonian hosts.

Maccabi Haifa v Hamrun Spartans

Maccabi Haifa were 4-0 winners away to Maltese minnows Hamrun Spartans last Tuesday and they can finish the job with a comfortable second-leg home victory in their Champions League first qualifying round tie.

BATE Borisov v Partizani Tirana

Albanian champions Partizani Tirana were disappointed with a 1-1 first leg draw at home to BATE Borisov in the Champions League first qualifying round but they can make amends by winning the away leg.

The New Saints v Hacken

Hacken were worthy 3-1 winners at home to Welsh champions The New Saints in last Wednesday's Champions League qualifying round opening leg and should have no problems extending their advantage at Park Hall, Oswestry.

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 17:58, 17 July 2023
