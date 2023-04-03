Football accumulator tips for Tuesday April 4: Villa can help land 23-1 acca

There is no let up in the Premier League season with crucial points up for grabs for on Tuesday, particularly at the bottom of the table. Chelsea also face Liverpool while the domestic cup competitions in Italy and Spain have both reached the semi-final stage.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has looked at the games and come up with a 23-1 four-team acca which will hopefully see punters through to a successful evening.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Aston Villa to beat Leicester

Chelsea to beat Liverpool

Athletic Bilbao to beat Osasuna

Juventus to beat Inter

Leicester v Aston Villa

Villa have conceded just one goal in their last five Premier League games and are much stronger on the road these days, which is bad news for managerless Leicester who have won point from their last six matches.

Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea finally parted with manager Graham Potter on Sunday but this looks a good chance for them to click into gear against Liverpool, who have won just one of their last seven league games.

Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna

Athletic have a goal to make up after the first leg of this Copa del Rey semi-final tie but they should have too much for Osasuna, who have failed to score in three of their last four away games.

Juventus v Inter

Juventus have won 11 of their last 13 matches and that is bad news for Coppa Italia opponents Inter, who have come out on top in just one of their last six outings.

