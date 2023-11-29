Football accumulator tips for Thursday November 30: Seagulls can soar in 11-2 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 11-2 with Hills
The Europa League and Conference League moves to matchday five on Thursday and there are some crucial ties around the continent.
Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the European coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 11-2.
All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Thursday.
Thursday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Brighton to beat AEK Athens
Atalanta to beat Sporting
Bayer Leverkusen to beat Hacken
Rangers to beat Aris Limassol
Click to add Henry Hardwicke's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 11-2
AEK Athens v Brighton
AEK Athens have conceded five goals in two Europa League defeats to Marseille and they could be heading for more trouble when Brighton go to the Agia Sophia Stadium.
Atalanta v Sporting
Atalanta took the reverse fixture 2-1 and have won five of their eight home matches this season to nil, including both of their group games in Bergamo, while their only losses on their own patch this season have come against Serie A leaders Inter and champions Napoli.
Hacken v Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen are perhaps the most in-form side in Europe this season, unbeaten after 18 matches in all competitions and having won 17 of those games, including all four in the Europa League.
Rangers v Aris Limassol
Rangers have won all four of their home European matches this season, and the hostile environment that away teams face when visiting Ibrox can’t be underestimated.
Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.
Published on 29 November 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 15:50, 29 November 2023
- Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw Europa Conference League predictions, betting odds and tips
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday November 29: Championship leaders Leicester headline 13-2 acca
- Galatasaray v Manchester United Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips: Goals galore in Istanbul
- Arsenal v Lens Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips: Gunners can seal berth in knockout stage
- Ipswich v Millwall predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals should keep flowing at Portman Road
