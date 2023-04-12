Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 13: United can bring home 6-1 acca

There is a plethora of European action to enjoy on Thursday night, with the Europa League and the Europa Conference League reaching the quarter-final stage.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the European coupon and selected a four-fold that pays over 6-1.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Man Utd to beat Sevilla

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Union Saint-Gilloise

Nice to beat Basel

Fiorentina to beat Lech Poznan

Man Utd v Sevilla

Sevilla have only recently started to move clear of the relegation zone in La Liga and they have struggled on their travels all season, both domestically and in Europe. That suggests they should be brushed aside by a Manchester United outfit that have already knocked out Barcelona and Real Betis in the Europa League this season.

Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise

Union Saint-Gilloise have been one of the surprise packages in the Europa League, but they face a tough task against a Bayer Leverkusen side who have won their last seven games in all competitions.

Basel v Nice

Nice have lost just one of their last 15 games, with their defeat coming against Paris St-Germain, and they can claim a first-leg lead against a Basel team who needed penalties to see off Slovan Bratislava in the previous round of the Europa Conference League.

Lech Poznan v Fiorentina

Fiorentina have been in excellent form, winning nine of their last ten all competition matches and that includes excellent victories over Inter and Milan. The Italian side should be too strong for Polish outfit Lech Poznan.

