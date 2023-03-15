Football accumulator tips for Thursday 16 March: Hammers to help land 9-1 acca

The Europa League and Europa Conference League return for the second leg of the round of 16 on Thursday with Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham representing British interest in the competitions.



Joe Casey has picked out an accumulator for the night's games, which pays out at 9-1.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Nice to beat Sheriff Tiraspol

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Ferencvaros

West Ham to beat AEK Larnaca

Arsenal to win and both teams to score v Sporting

Nice v Sheriff Tiraspol

Nice are unbeaten in their last 11 matches, including a 1-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the first leg of this tie and with the away side having to force the issue at some point, the hosts can win again.

Ferencvaros v Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen showed their attacking quality in their first leg win over Ferencvaros and they are likely to have too much for the Hungarians once again here.

West Ham v AEK Larnaca

West Ham recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over AEK Larnaca last week and even with David Moyes planning to make a few changes, they should advance to the quarter-finals on the back of another win.

Arsenal v Sporting

Arsenal have kept just six clean sheets in 17 home games in all competitions this season so take Sporting to get on the scoresheet, although the Gunners' quality is fancied to tell in the end.

