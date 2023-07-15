Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 16: Mexico can bring home 6-1 fourfold

The Gold Cup reaches its conclusion in the early hours of Monday morning with Mexico seeking a ninth title against Panama.

Before the action in Los Angeles gets under way, there's a host of games in Sweden and Norway to decipher, and Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has picked out a fourfold from Sunday's slate which pays over 6-1.

All bets must be placed by 4pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Lillestrom to beat Sandefjord

Both teams to score in Mjallby v IFK Norrkoping

Tromso/draw double chance v Rosenborg

Mexico to beat Panama

Lillestrom v Sandefjord

Lillestrom have had a tough recent run of games at home but can get back to winning ways at their Arasen Stadion base when hosting a struggling Sandefjord side who have lost five of their seven away matches this season.

Mjallby v Norrkoping

Both teams have found the net in nine of Norrkoping's 14 Allsvenskan games this season and there could be goals at both ends once again when they visit Mjallby, who have conceded in all of their clashes against top-nine opposition this campaign.

Rosenborg v Tromso

It's hard to have much faith in favourites Rosenborg after three losses on the spin and it may pay to oppose them given Tromso have won five of their last six and are unbeaten on the road in the league this season.

Mexico v Panama

Panama have punched well above their weight to reach the final of the Concacaf Gold Cup, but their dreams of a first title are likely to go up in smoke against Mexico, who have an excellent record in Gold Cup finals and have made light work of better opponents in the knockout stage.

