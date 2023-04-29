Football accumulator tips for Sunday April 30: Cherry-picked acca pays over 10-1

There are five cracking Premier League contests on Sunday, with Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and Man City all in action.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Sunday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 10-1.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Bournemouth to beat Leeds

Newcastle to beat Southampton

Liverpool to beat Tottenham

Juventus to beat Bologna

Bournemouth v Leeds

Leeds have taken only one point from trips to the current bottom four and a confident Bournemouth side are taken to expose a shaky backline who have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine.

Newcastle v Southampton

Newcastle crushed Everton 4-1 last time out, making it seven wins in their last eight matches, and, with Manchester United and Tottenham sharing the spoils on Thursday, Eddie Howe's men can continue their top-four push.

Liverpool v Tottenham

Since winning 1-0 at Fulham in January Tottenham have conceded 15 goals on their last five Premier League road trips, culminating in their 6-1 battering by Newcastle last Sunday.

Bologna v Juventus

Juventus have picked up seven league wins on the road this season, conceding only 13 goals in their 15 away fixtures, and they look overpriced to edge Bologna, who lost to relegation-threatened Verona last time out.

