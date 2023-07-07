Football accumulator tips for Saturday July 8: Mexico can help land 17-2 fourfold

It's still a while until the league action kicks off across Europe, but that doesn't mean there is no football for punters to enjoy, and with the quarter-finals of the Concacaf Gold Cup upon us and a packed programme of MLS matches, night-owls can take advantage of our Saturday night acca.

Ian Wilkerson has four selections that will hopefully produce a decent profit for those burning the midnight oil and the fourfold pays just over 17-2.

All bets must be placed by 12.30am on Saturday night.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

DC United to beat Inter Miami

Columbus Crew to beat New York City

St Louis to beat Toronto

Mexico to beat Costa Rica

DC United v Inter Miami

Inter Miami remain the worst team in MLS's Eastern Conference and they have not won any of their last nine matches, which makes them vulnerable against DC United, who were excellent in defeating Dallas 1-0 last time out.

Columbus Crew v New York City

Columbus Crew have lost just one of their last ten MLS home matches and should have far too much for New York City, who have won just one of their last 13.

Toronto v St Louis

Toronto have failed to score in four of their last six home MLS games, so this looks a good opportunity for St Louis to build on the strong showing they produced to beat Colorado 2-0 last time.

Mexico v Costa Rica

Mexico rested their stars for their final Concacaf Gold Cup game against Qatar and a fresh line-up should have too much for quarter-final opponents Costa Rica, who were unconvincing in the group stage and were lucky to qualify.

