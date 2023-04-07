Racing Post logo
Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 8: Villa the value in 8-1 acca

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Easter Saturday sets up a cracking card of Premier League football, with huge games at both ends of the table. There's action across Europe and the Old Frim derby takes centre stage in Scotland. 

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Saturday's coupon and has put together a fourfold which pays over 8-1.

All bets must be placed by 2.30pm on Saturday.

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Aston Villa to beat Nottingham Forest

Fulham to beat West Ham

Man City to beat Southampton

Bayer Leverkusen  to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 

Click to add Henry Hardwicke's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 8-1

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have only taken six points from a possible 42 on the road this season and they look unlikely to get anything against a Villa team who are going great guns under Unai Emery.

Fulham v West Ham

West Ham have picked up six points from a possible 39 on their travels and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 away league games. Fulham can add to the Hammers' relegation worries.

Southampton v Man City

Man City are on fire right now and while Southampton's record of just two losses in five to City is more than respectable, three of their last six meetings with Pep Guardiola's boys have ended in 5-2, 4-1 and 4-0 hammerings.

Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt 

Leverkusen find themselves five points off the top five heading into the weekend thanks to a run of four straight wins in the Bundesliga and they can make it five on the bounce against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 April 2023Last updated 16:19, 7 April 2023
