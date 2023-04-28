Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 29: Derby can deliver in 11-1 acca

With the 46-game EFL season approaching the penultimate full round of fixtures there are several key encounters to consider, including playoff-chasing Derby's League One clash with Portsmouth and relegation-threatened Crawley's League Two fixture at home to Walsall.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Derby to beat Portsmouth

Oxford to beat Forest Green

Crawley to beat Walsall

Colchester to beat Doncaster

Derby v Portsmouth

Derby are have returned to League One's top six after back-to-back wins and they can make sure of staying there by defeating Portsmouth at Pride Park Stadium.

Forest Green v Oxford

Oxford boosted their League One survival hopes with a thumping 4-0 win at home to Cheltenham on Tuesday and they can follow up with a victory over basement boys Forest Green in Gloucestershire.

Crawley v Walsall

Crawley need just one more point to clinch League Two survival but they should collect all three at home to Walsall, who have lost three on the bounce.

Doncaster v Colchester

Colchester have cruised to League Two survival with an eight-game unbeaten run and they should fancy their chances away to out-of-sorts Doncaster, who are winless in nine.

