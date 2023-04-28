Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 29: Derby can deliver in 11-1 acca

Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with bet365

With the 46-game EFL season approaching the penultimate full round of fixtures there are several key encounters to consider, including playoff-chasing Derby's League One clash with Portsmouth and relegation-threatened Crawley's League Two fixture at home to Walsall.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Derby to beat Portsmouth

Oxford to beat Forest Green

Crawley to beat Walsall

Colchester to beat Doncaster

Click to add Dan Childs's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 11-1 

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Derby v Portsmouth

Derby are have returned to League One's top six after back-to-back wins and they can make sure of staying there by defeating Portsmouth at Pride Park Stadium.

Forest Green v Oxford

Oxford boosted their League One survival hopes with a thumping 4-0 win at home to Cheltenham on Tuesday and they can follow up with a victory over basement boys Forest Green in Gloucestershire.

Crawley v Walsall

Crawley need just one more point to clinch League Two survival but they should collect all three at home to Walsall, who have lost three on the bounce.

Doncaster v Colchester

Colchester have cruised to League Two survival with an eight-game unbeaten run and they should fancy their chances away to out-of-sorts Doncaster, who are winless in nine.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 28 April 2023Last updated 11:52, 28 April 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFootball tips