Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 29: Derby can deliver in 11-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with bet365
With the 46-game EFL season approaching the penultimate full round of fixtures there are several key encounters to consider, including playoff-chasing Derby's League One clash with Portsmouth and relegation-threatened Crawley's League Two fixture at home to Walsall.
Saturday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Derby to beat Portsmouth
Oxford to beat Forest Green
Crawley to beat Walsall
Colchester to beat Doncaster
Derby v Portsmouth
Derby are have returned to League One's top six after back-to-back wins and they can make sure of staying there by defeating Portsmouth at Pride Park Stadium.
Forest Green v Oxford
Oxford boosted their League One survival hopes with a thumping 4-0 win at home to Cheltenham on Tuesday and they can follow up with a victory over basement boys Forest Green in Gloucestershire.
Crawley v Walsall
Crawley need just one more point to clinch League Two survival but they should collect all three at home to Walsall, who have lost three on the bounce.
Doncaster v Colchester
Colchester have cruised to League Two survival with an eight-game unbeaten run and they should fancy their chances away to out-of-sorts Doncaster, who are winless in nine.
