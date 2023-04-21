Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 22: Select Sky Blues in 6-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with bet365
The EFL season is at a critical stage with a weekend of multiple high-stakes fixtures, including the Championship clash between promotion-chasing Coventry and third-bottom Reading and the key League Two relegation scrap between Hartlepool and Crawley.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays over 6-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Saturday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Coventry to beat Reading
Bolton to beat Shrewsbury
Hartlepool to beat Crawley
Stockport to beat Rochdale
Coventry v Reading
The race for Championship playoff places remains wide open and Coventry can improve their chances with a home win over relegation-threatened Reading.
Bolton v Shrewsbury
League One playoff chasers Bolton have had to contend with a few injuries but they are unbeaten in five and can get the better of mid-table Shrewsbury, who have taken just one point from their last six games.
Hartlepool v Crawley
Hartlepool's clash with Crawley could have a huge impact on the League Two relegation battle and a precious three points could go the way of Pools, who are unbeaten in their last five home fixtures.
Stockport v Rochdale
Stockport's League Two automatic promotion hopes have faded but they have work to do to secure a playoff place and should clinch a comfortable victory over Rochdale, who are one bad result away from relegation to the National League.
