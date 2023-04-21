Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 22: Select Sky Blues in 6-1 acca

The EFL season is at a critical stage with a weekend of multiple high-stakes fixtures, including the Championship clash between promotion-chasing Coventry and third-bottom Reading and the key League Two relegation scrap between Hartlepool and Crawley.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays over 6-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Coventry to beat Reading

Bolton to beat Shrewsbury

Hartlepool to beat Crawley

Stockport to beat Rochdale

Coventry v Reading

The race for Championship playoff places remains wide open and Coventry can improve their chances with a home win over relegation-threatened Reading.

Bolton v Shrewsbury

League One playoff chasers Bolton have had to contend with a few injuries but they are unbeaten in five and can get the better of mid-table Shrewsbury, who have taken just one point from their last six games.

Hartlepool v Crawley

Hartlepool's clash with Crawley could have a huge impact on the League Two relegation battle and a precious three points could go the way of Pools, who are unbeaten in their last five home fixtures.

Stockport v Rochdale

Stockport's League Two automatic promotion hopes have faded but they have work to do to secure a playoff place and should clinch a comfortable victory over Rochdale, who are one bad result away from relegation to the National League.

