Football accumulator tips for Monday April 24: Roma ready to help land 18-1 fourfold

Monday's truncated batch of fixtures is the calm before the storm of a hectic midweek of domestic action and features some intriguing games in the Championship and Serie A.

Chris Rivers has cast his eye across the evening entertainment to pick out his best bets and has put them together in a fourfold that pays out at over 18-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Draw in Luton v Middlesbrough

Roma draw no bet v Atalanta

Bordeaux to beat Grenoble

Sporting to beat Guimaraes

Luton v Middlesbrough

These two sides could meet again down the line in the playoffs, but there's unlikely to be much between them when they clash at Kenilworth Road on Monday. Luton have lost just one of their last 17 games at home, while Boro make the trip to Bedfordshire off the back of two impressive wins over Hull and Norwich.

Atalanta v Roma

Atalanta's home form has held them back this season, winning just six of their 14 matches at the Gewiss Stadium, and they are worth opposing when hosting Jose Mourinho's Roma, who have won four of their last five games and kept a clean sheet in four of the last six Serie A outings.

Bordeaux v Grenoble

Bordeaux can move into the promotion places in Ligue 2 with a win over Grenoble and that should be enough motivation to chalk up a fourth win in their last five home outings.

Guimaraes v Sporting

Sporting will have been disappointed to have been eliminated from the Europa League by Juventus last week but should put that behind them with a fifth away win in their last six road assignments in the Portuguese top flight. Guimaraes' season is threatening to peter out after five games without a win and they appear vulnerable.

