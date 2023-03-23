Football accumulator tips for Friday March 24: Follow France in 8-1 acca

Friday's Euro 2024 qualifying games include France's heavyweight Group B clash at home to the Netherlands.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 8-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

France to beat Netherlands

Austria to beat Azerbaijan

Partick to beat Inverness CT

Queen's Park to beat Arbroath

France v Netherlands

France were ultimately left disappointed at Qatar 2022 but they can start Euro 2024 qualifying with a home win over a depleted Netherlands side missing key trio Denzel Dumfries, Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo.

Austria v Azerbaijan

Austria were edged aside by Wales in the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs but they were 2-0 winners at home to Italy in a November friendly and should be far too strong for Azerbaijan in their Euro 2024 qualifier in Linz.

Inverness CT v Partick

Fourth-placed Patrick have remained in Scottish Championship promotion contention thanks to a six-game unbeaten run and they can pick up maximum points away to mid-table Inverness CT, who are nine points worse off.

Queen's Park v Arbroath

Scottish Championship leaders Queen's Park can edge closer to automatic promotion with a home win over second-bottom Arbroath, who have gone five matches without a victory.

