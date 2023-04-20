Football accumulator tips for Friday April 21: Back Braga in 11-1 acca

Arsenal continue their Premier League title challenge on Friday evening with a home match against basement boys Southampton and there is a key contest in the La Liga relegation battle with second-bottom Espanyol hosting fifth-bottom Cadiz.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Augsburg to beat Stuttgart

Arsenal to beat Southampton

Espanyol to beat Cadiz

Braga to beat Casa Pia

Augsburg v Stuttgart

Augsburg were far from disgraced when losing 3-2 away to RB Leipzig last Saturday and they can bounce back with a home win over fellow strugglers Stuttgart, who have taken just eight points from 14 away matches.

Arsenal v Southampton

Successive draws have undermined Arsenal's title push but the Gunners can get back on track with a home win over basement boys Southampton.

Espanyol v Cadiz

Espanyol have slipped into the La Liga relegation zone after a six-game losing sequence but they are the top scorers among the bottom seven and their offensive prowess could be key to defeating fellow strugglers Cadiz.

Casa Pia v Braga

Casa Pia have enjoyed a solid season back in the Portuguese top flight but they may suffer a home defeat against third-placed Braga, who have won 11 of 14 away league fixtures.

