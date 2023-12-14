Football accumulator tips for Friday December 15: 17-2 acca backers can earn their spurs

Nottingham Forest host Tottenham in what should be an entertaining Premier League contest on Friday night and are also some intriguing matches on the continent.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the Friday coupon and selected a fourfold which pays 17-2.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Tottenham to beat Nottingham Forest

Borussia Monchengladbach to beat Werder Bremen

Juventus to beat Genoa

Monaco to beat Lyon

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

There were hopes that Nottingham Forest could continue to progress this season but they have taken one point taken from their last five games which has raised fears of a relegation battle.

Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen

The contrasting form of these two mid-table Bundesliga sides points to a routine home win for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Genoa v Juventus

Juventus have won five of their seven away league games in Serie A and they will look to steal a march on Italian leaders Inter with victory at Genoa.

Monaco v Lyon

Monaco are third in Ligue 1, six points adrift of leaders PSG, and their home form this season has been almost foot-perfect – six wins and one defeat from seven home outings.

