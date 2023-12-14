Football accumulator tips for Friday December 15: 17-2 acca backers can earn their spurs
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 17-2 with bet365
Nottingham Forest host Tottenham in what should be an entertaining Premier League contest on Friday night and are also some intriguing matches on the continent.
Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the Friday coupon and selected a fourfold which pays 17-2.
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.
Friday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Tottenham to beat Nottingham Forest
Borussia Monchengladbach to beat Werder Bremen
Juventus to beat Genoa
Monaco to beat Lyon
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
There were hopes that Nottingham Forest could continue to progress this season but they have taken one point taken from their last five games which has raised fears of a relegation battle.
Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen
The contrasting form of these two mid-table Bundesliga sides points to a routine home win for Borussia Monchengladbach.
Genoa v Juventus
Juventus have won five of their seven away league games in Serie A and they will look to steal a march on Italian leaders Inter with victory at Genoa.
Monaco v Lyon
Monaco are third in Ligue 1, six points adrift of leaders PSG, and their home form this season has been almost foot-perfect – six wins and one defeat from seven home outings.
Published on 14 December 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 17:16, 14 December 2023
