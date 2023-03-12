Falkirk v Ayr predictions: Bairns can secure semi-final spot

Where to watch

BBC Scotland, 7.45pm Monday

Best bet

Falkirk

1pt 7-5 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Falkirk v Ayr predictions

Falkirk and Ayr clash in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup and it’s a huge opportunity for one of the sides to reach the last four.

Falkirk have won eight of their last ten League One matches and their only defeat on that run came last Tuesday against league leaders Dunfermline. That was a blow to the Bairns hopes of a return to the Championship, but John McGlynn’s men have won 13 of their 18 fixtures all competition home matches this season and that suggests they will prove tough to crack at the Falkirk Stadium.

Ayr sit fourth in the Championship, but last week's 3-1 victory over Morton is the only victory that Lee Bullen’s side have managed inside 90 minutes in their last six matches. The Honest Men were fortunate to get past Elgin in the previous round of this competition, and while Ayr are a division above Falkirk, the second tier doesn’t look a strong section this term.

Falkirk are 7-5 to continue their run to the semi-finals and they look a good bet to win in 90 minutes.

Key stat

Falkirk have lost only one of their last 12 matches

