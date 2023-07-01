European Under-21 Championship matches: Young Lions can extend winning streak

When to bet

Kick-offs from 5pm Sunday

Best bet

England U-21

1pt 10-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict

England have impressed from the outset at the European Under-21 Championship and they can advance to the semi-finals at the expense of Portugal.

The Young Lions were eliminated at the group stage at five of the previous six European Under-21 Championships, but there has been a confident and organised look to Lee Carsley's side, who have reeled off 2-0 wins over Czech Republic, Israel and Germany.

Carsley made nine changes for Wednesday's victory over Germany but there was no discernible drop in standards as his team raced into a two-goal lead inside 21 minutes.

Midweek goalscorers Cameron Archer and Harvey Elliott have given Carsley a nudge, and the strong competition for places should only benefit England's cause.

Portugal were runners-up to Germany two years ago, but they have failed to convince this summer.

They took just a point from their first two games but avoided an early exit from the tournament on Tuesday when Tiago Dantas's 89th-minute penalty sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Belgium.

Head coach Rui Jorge will be hoping for a big improvement, but his players have not been anywhere near England's level and they are unlikely to progress any further.

France were the only other team to maintain a 100 per cent record in the group stage and they are 8-13 favourites to defeat quarter-final opponents Ukraine at the Cluj Arena.

Les Bleuets are the tournament's top scorers with seven goals but they take on Ukraine without the injured Michael Olise and Kouadio Kone.

