West Ham v AEK Larnaca predictions: Hammers should repeat winning trick
Free football tips and best bets for West Ham v AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference last-16 second leg at the London Stadium on Thursday
Best bet
West Ham & under 2.5 goals
1pt 21-10 bet365
West Ham v AEK Larnaca odds
West Ham 2-9
AEK Larnaca 14-1
Draw 5-1
Odds correct at time of publish
West Ham v AEK Larnaca predictions
AEK Larnaca racked up 15 shots and 14 corners in a decent showing at home to West Ham in the Europa Conference League last week and still lost 2-0, which hints at what looks a fair bet in the return.
There was clearly no shortage of attacking endeavour from the Cypriot outfit, just no cutting edge, so the Hammers to win to nil seems a pretty safe play.
This match has suddenly dropped in significance for AEK following the home defeat, especially as it comes just three days after a crunch home loss to Apollon in which they had two men sent off, and three days before they go to Aris in a massive showdown in the title race.
They are without a number of key men, among them ex-Valladolid centre-back Angel Garcia, and while a home win to nil appeals, backing West Ham and under 2.5 goals looks a better value option.
Key stat
Seven of West Ham's last ten home games in all competitions have gone under 2.5 goals.
