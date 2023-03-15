Racing Post logo
European Football

West Ham v AEK Larnaca predictions: Hammers should repeat winning trick

Free football tips and best bets for West Ham v AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference last-16 second leg at the London Stadium on Thursday

Said Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini should be celebrating another European win for West Ham on Thursday
West Ham should have no issues seeing off AEK Larnaca at homeCredit: Rob Newell - CameraSport

Where to watch West Ham v AEK Larnaca

BT Sport 3, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

West Ham & under 2.5 goals
1pt 21-10 bet365

West Ham v AEK Larnaca odds

West Ham 2-9
AEK Larnaca 14-1
Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publish

West Ham v AEK Larnaca predictions

AEK Larnaca racked up 15 shots and 14 corners in a decent showing at home to West Ham in the Europa Conference League last week and still lost 2-0, which hints at what looks a fair bet in the return.

There was clearly no shortage of attacking endeavour from the Cypriot outfit, just no cutting edge, so the Hammers to win to nil seems a pretty safe play.

This match has suddenly dropped in significance for AEK following the home defeat, especially as it comes just three days after a crunch home loss to Apollon in which they had two men sent off, and three days before they go to Aris in a massive showdown in the title race.

They are without a number of key men, among them ex-Valladolid centre-back Angel Garcia, and while a home win to nil appeals, backing West Ham and under 2.5 goals looks a better value option.

Key stat

Seven of West Ham's last ten home games in all competitions have gone under 2.5 goals.

author image
Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 15 March 2023Last updated 14:04, 15 March 2023
icon
