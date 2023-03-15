West Ham v AEK Larnaca predictions: Hammers should repeat winning trick

Where to watch West Ham v AEK Larnaca

BT Sport 3, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

West Ham & under 2.5 goals

1pt 21-10 bet365

West Ham v AEK Larnaca odds

West Ham 2-9

AEK Larnaca 14-1

Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publish

West Ham v AEK Larnaca predictions

AEK Larnaca racked up 15 shots and 14 corners in a decent showing at home to West Ham in the Europa Conference League last week and still lost 2-0, which hints at what looks a fair bet in the return.

There was clearly no shortage of attacking endeavour from the Cypriot outfit, just no cutting edge, so the Hammers to win to nil seems a pretty safe play.

This match has suddenly dropped in significance for AEK following the home defeat, especially as it comes just three days after a crunch home loss to Apollon in which they had two men sent off, and three days before they go to Aris in a massive showdown in the title race.

They are without a number of key men, among them ex-Valladolid centre-back Angel Garcia, and while a home win to nil appeals, backing West Ham and under 2.5 goals looks a better value option.

Key stat

Seven of West Ham's last ten home games in all competitions have gone under 2.5 goals.

