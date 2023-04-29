Sunday's Serie A and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Juventus to beat Bologna

BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

1pt 6-5 general

Mainz or draw double chance v Wolfsburg

Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm

2pts 4-6 bet365, Coral

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday European football predictions

Thanks to the reversal of a 15-point deduction, Juventus find themselves back in the mix for the Champions League places in Serie A and they can boost their chances with a win at Bologna.

Pressure continues to mount on Juve boss Max Allegri but the club are in the top three in Serie A and have the Europa League semi-finals to look forward to, so it could still shape up to be a decent campaign.

They are winless in their last four games but that run featured visits to Sporting Lisbon and Inter as well as a home tie with Serie A pacesetters Napoli.

Juventus have picked up seven league wins on the road this season, conceding only 13 goals in their 15 away fixtures, and they look overpriced to edge Bologna, who lost to relegation-threatened Verona last time out.

Only Borussia Dortmund have picked up more points than Mainz's tally of 25 in the second half of the Bundesliga season and Bo Svensson's in-form side can continue their fine run by avoiding defeat against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Mainz raised plenty of eyebrows with a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich last Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to a club-record ten matches.

They occupy seventh spot - which could result in European football depending on who wins the German Cup - and are two points ahead of this weekend's opponents Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg eased to a 5-1 thrashing of Bochum last time out but that was only their second win in their last seven matches and they still allowed their opponents 24 shots in that match.

