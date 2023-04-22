Sunday's Ligue 1 and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Montpellier v Rennes

BT Sport 3, 4.05pm Sunday

1pt 9-4 Betfair, Hills

Atletico Madrid or draw double chance v Barcelona

Viaplay Sports 1, 3.15pm Sunday

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday European football predictions

Montpellier are locked in mid-table obscurity in Ligue 1 but that hasn't meant their recent matches have been short on entertainment and punters should go for goals when they welcome Rennes to the Stade de la Mosson.

Last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Lille was the ninth consecutive game in which Montpellier have found the net, and in sprightly youngster Elye Wahi they boast one of the division's most dangerous forwards.

Wahi has scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 this season, while Rennes marksman Amine Gouiri has also hit double figures and both sides like to operate on the front foot.

Rennes ran out 3-0 winners in October's reverse fixture but Sunday's meetings could be more competitive and backing over 3.5 goals appeals.

Barcelona manager Xavi was ridiculed for suggesting an early kick-off time and dry pitch contributed to his side's goalless draw with Getafe last time out, and the La Liga leaders could be in for a tough time of it again when they welcome in-form Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou.

The title still looks in the bag for Barca but failure to win any of their last three games is nonetheless concerning, especially as they failed to score in two of those matches.

Atleti, meanwhile, are on a 13-match unbeaten run in La Liga, having won each of their last six, and they are starting to put pressure on their city rivals Real Madrid in second spot.

At a shade of odds-on, they look a great bet to avoid defeat in Catalonia.

Follow us on Twitter