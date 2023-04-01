Sunday's Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Lazio

Monza v Lazio

BT Sport 3, 2pm Sunday

2pts 11-10 general

Borussia Monchengladbach

Cologne v Borussia Monchengladbach

Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm Sunday

2pts 21-10 general

Paris Saint-Germain to win and both teams to score

Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon

BT Sport 3, 7.45pm Sunday

1pt 7-4 bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Bundesliga, Ligue 1 & La Liga predictions

A 1-0 win over Roma prior to the international break saw Lazio move up to second in the Serie A standings, and the Eagles should hold on to their lofty position with another win over Monza on Sunday.

Lazio have lost only one of their last 11 games and boast a rock-solid defensive record, conceding just 19 times in 27 matches this season.

That solidity has helped them register 1-0 wins over Roma, Napoli and Sampdoria recently, and it has also made them hard to beat on the road - they have lost only two of 13 away league matches.

Hosts Monza are safely tucked away in mid-table in their first season at Italy's top table. Serie A survival would be a fine achievement for the Lombardy club but they are likely to be up against it against a club of Lazio's prowess.

Borussia Monchengladbach take on Cologne in the Bundesliga on Sunday and look a solid proposition to complete a derby double over their rivals.

Cologne have won just two of their last 15 league matches and have lost four of their last five Bundesliga games, conceding 13 goals and scoring only once in that run.

Gladbach were 5-2 winners over the Billy Goats on home soil in October and are the only team to have beaten both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season.

Inconsistency is the main reason Gladbach are stuck in mid-table, but they have a number of top quality players including Ko Itakura, Jonas Hofmann and highly sought-after French midfielder Manu Kone, who is likely to secure a move to a big club in the summer.

It’s difficult to make a case for Cologne being as short as 6-5 given their recent form and the quality of their opponents, so at the prices Gladbach look a much more appealing option.

Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a first home defeat of the Ligue 1 season in their last outing before the international break, but the Parisian powerhouses can return to winning ways when they welcome Lyon to the French capital.

PSG have won 11 of their 14 home league matches this term and have won three of their last four meetings with Les Gones. That said, both teams have scored in seven of their 11 home wins so Lyon could at least get on the scoresheet.

Both teams have scored in six of Lyon's last seven matches and the visitors are unlikely to go down without a fight.

Follow us on Twitter