Sunday's Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Harry Kane to make an assist in Bayern Munich v Augsburg

Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm Sunday

2pts 7-4 bet365

Rennes to win and both teams to score v Le Havre

TNT Sport 1, midday

2pts 12-5 Hills

Real Betis to beat Athletic Bilbao

Viaplay Sports 1/LaLigaTV, 8.30pm Sunday

1pt 16-5 bet365

Sunday's European football predictions

Harry Kane scored on his Bundesliga debut last week but the England captain also provided an assist in the first four minutes, and while he moved to Germany to be Bayern Munich's chief finisher, his ability to link up play should help those in behind him flourish.

Kane makes his Allianz Arena bow against an Augsburg side who shipped four goals to Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend. Given how clinical Bayern were in their 4-0 opening win over Werder Bremen, he stands out at 7-4 in the anytime assist market.

In France, Rennes may have sold Jeremy Doku to Manchester City but they remain one of Ligue 1’s most impressive attacking outfits and began the season with a 5-1 win over newly promoted Metz.

They host another promoted side, Le Havre, who have just one point to their name after their opening two matches, conceding twice in each game and scoring in both.

Rennes scored at least three goals in eight of their ten home matches against bottom-half sides last season. They are, however, not as effective at the back, so a home win and both teams to score looks the bet.

Real Betis have taken four points from La Liga clashes with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid this term. Manuel Pellegrini has made them into a consistent top-six outfit and this could be the season they force their way into the top four.

Athletic Bilbao have lost four of their last five home La Liga games, so Betis look decent value to claim three points at San Mames.

