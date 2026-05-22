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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
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Serie A
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European Football
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Friday comes from Serie A
Serie A
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Saturday comes from Serie A
Football
Serie A predictions: Napoli not guaranteed to bounce back after European exit
Serie A
Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton heads to Serie A for his best bet on Sunday
Serie A
Serie A: Sunday showdowns could have huge bearing on Scudetto battle
Serie A
Serie A: Milan clubs set the pace in Scudetto battle
Serie A
Serie A: Inter to land a hammer blow
Serie A
Serie A: Inter set to suffer Bologna blow
Serie A
Serie A: Champions Napoli getting into stride at perfect time
Serie A
Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith heads to Serie A for a 19-20 Sunday wager
Serie A
Serie A: Juventus vs Roma tops a truncated bill
Serie A
Serie A: Top teams hard to split in Italy
Serie A
Serie A: Milan can keep up the pace
Serie A
Serie A: Milan set to showcase their title credentials
Serie A
Serie A: Spoils could be shared in Milan derby
Serie A
Serie A: Inter aiming to end weekend on a high
Serie A
Serie A: Leading pair facing difficult tests
Serie A
Serie A: Nerazzurri can bounce back from Napoli loss
Serie A
Serie A: Inter can strike a blow in Scudetto race
Serie A
Serie A: Roma appear to be building something special
Serie A
Serie A: Juve can stand firm in Sunday showdown with Milan
Serie A
Serie A: Napoli aim to retain Scudetto grip
The Big Kick-Off
2024-25 Serie A predictions: Outright winner predictions and best bets without Inter
The Big Kick-Off
Home
Sport
Football
European Football
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Friday comes from Serie A
Serie A
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Saturday comes from Serie A
Football
Serie A predictions: Napoli not guaranteed to bounce back after European exit
Serie A
Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton heads to Serie A for his best bet on Sunday
Serie A
Serie A predictions: Napoli not guaranteed to bounce back after European exit
Serie A
Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton heads to Serie A for his best bet on Sunday
Serie A
Serie A: Sunday showdowns could have huge bearing on Scudetto battle
Serie A
Serie A: Milan clubs set the pace in Scudetto battle
Serie A
Serie A: Inter to land a hammer blow
Serie A
Serie A: Inter set to suffer Bologna blow
Serie A
Serie A: Champions Napoli getting into stride at perfect time
Serie A
Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith heads to Serie A for a 19-20 Sunday wager
Serie A
Serie A: Juventus vs Roma tops a truncated bill
Serie A
Serie A: Top teams hard to split in Italy
Serie A
Serie A: Milan can keep up the pace
Serie A
Serie A: Milan set to showcase their title credentials
Serie A
Serie A: Spoils could be shared in Milan derby
Serie A
Serie A: Inter aiming to end weekend on a high
Serie A
Serie A: Leading pair facing difficult tests
Serie A
Serie A: Nerazzurri can bounce back from Napoli loss
Serie A
Serie A: Inter can strike a blow in Scudetto race
Serie A
Serie A: Roma appear to be building something special
Serie A
Serie A: Juve can stand firm in Sunday showdown with Milan
Serie A
Serie A: Napoli aim to retain Scudetto grip
The Big Kick-Off
2024-25 Serie A predictions: Outright winner predictions and best bets without Inter
The Big Kick-Off