Saturday's Serie A and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Draw in Roma v Milan

BT Sport 2, 5pm

1pt 21-10 bet365, Hills

Both teams to score in Leipzig v Hoffenheim

2.30pm

3pts 4-5 bet365, Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday European football predictions

Level on points and goal difference, Roma and Milan are fighting for fourth spot in Serie A and they could be tough to separate when they lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

With seven matches remaining in Italy's top flight this season, Milan and Roma have 56 points each on the board and both are through to the semi-finals of major European competitions.

There are arguments to be made for one team winning this clash in the capital but the draw could be the best bet.

Milan have shared the spoils in three of their last five matches in all competitions, against Empoli, Bologna and Napoli, and their tally of eight draws is the most of any team in Serie A's top seven.

Their recent fixtures have also been low-scoring - each of their last five games have featured under 2.5 goals - and that points towards another tight and tentative match.

Roma could be without key forward Paulo Dybala for this one - he is a doubt with a sprained ankle - and Jose Mourinho's men may have to lean on a more conservative approach once again, enhancing appeal about backing a stalemate.

Hoffenheim have finally made some progress under Pellegrino Matarazzo but they are still fighting for their lives in the Bundesliga and can contribute to a high-scoring game with Leipzig on Saturday.

Matarazzo's side went into the weekend four points ahead of the relegation playoff position in the Bundesliga but know they cannot rest on their laurels, having slipped up to a 3-1 defeat at home to Cologne last time out.

They left it late to bag a consolation goal on that occasion when Kasper Dolberg scored in the 94th minute but that was the sixth successive game in which they have scored in all competitions.

In that run they have managed to net on the road to Freiburg, Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich, and both teams to score looks a wise bet when they visit Leipzig.

The Red Bulls have not been having the easiest time of it in the Bundesliga but they need to start winning games if they are to make the top four and they can be expected to operate on the front foot in this one.

