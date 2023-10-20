Saturday's La Liga, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Real Sociedad to win and both teams to score

1pm Saturday

1pt 7-2 general

PSG to win to nil

4pm Saturday

2pts 11-10 general

Bayern Munich to score over 2.5 goals

5.30pm Saturday

2pts 8-11 bet365

Saturday's European football predictions

Real Sociedad have made a strong start to the campaign and are yet to lose at home this season in six matches.

On Saturday they welcome Mallorca , who have won just one of their five away games this term and find themselves travelling to San Sebastian to face a side they have failed to beat in their last eight attempts.

However, Mallorca have scored in all five of those away fixtures and look likely to net again against a team who have kept just one clean sheet in their six matches at the Reale Arena, even if they are to leave without a point.

In France, third-placed PSG will be looking to get back to the top of Ligue 1 after a mixed start to the season.

They have failed to find consistency following the high-profile exits of Lionel Messi and Neymar, but they won 3-1 away at Rennes last time out and have a good chance to continue building some form against Strasbourg, who have not beaten the Parisians in ten attempts.

The hosts have won their last two at the Parc des Princes without conceding a goal, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 and Marseille and 4-0, and another shutout could be on the cards on Saturday. The visitors have failed to score in three of their four away fixtures in Ligue 1 this term.

In the Bundesliga, reigning champions Bayern Munich travel to Mainz and they should be confident facing a struggling side languishing in 17th place.

Bayern can be ruthless and have already notched a 7-0 victory over Bochum this season. Given that Mainz have conceded three goals in their last two home matches it seems likely the visitors, led by the in-form Harry Kane and six-goal Leroy Sane, will at least match that total on Saturday evening.

