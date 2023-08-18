Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Osasuna finished a respectable seventh in La Liga last season, securing a Europa Conference League playoff berth, and they are worth keeping an eye on in Spain's top flight this term.

The club from Pamplona were also runners-up in the Copa del Rey and Jagoba Arrasate's men have made a positive start to the new season, opening with a 2-0 win away to Celta Vigo last Sunday.

That was a typically gritty defensive performance from Osasuna, who restricted their opponents to a solitary shot on target, and they are an even tougher nut to crack at El Sadar.

Eleven of Osasuna's 15 league wins last season came on home soil and they look a solid bet to beat Athletic Bilbao.

Their Basque opponents lost experienced centre-back Inigo Martinez over the summer and began the La Liga season on the back foot, losing 2-0 to Real Madrid on Saturday.

It has been a summer of comings and goings for Leipzig but the Red Bulls look well placed to build on last season's third-place finish in the Bundesliga, which begins this weekend.

Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai have all departed Leipzig for the Premier League but they have used the money wisely, drafting in Lois Openda, Christoph Baumgartner and Nicolas Seiwald.

They looked in good shape in the German Super Cup last weekend, cruising to a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich, and no Bundesliga side have picked up more points than Leipzig since they appointed Marco Rose last September.

They look a smart bet to see off Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, who blew hot and cold for the majority of last campaign and finished 16 points adrift of Leipzig in the final Bundesliga standings.

