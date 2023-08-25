Saturday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Borussia Monchengladbach

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm Saturday

1pt 19-20 bet365

Atalanta to win to nil v Frosinone

TNT Sports 2, 5.30pm Saturday

1pt 21-10 Coral

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday European football predictions

Bayer Leverkusen improved significantly last season following the arrival of Xabi Alonso in October and the club have made a strong start to the new Bundesliga campaign under the Spaniard.

With Moussa Diaby, Mitchel Bakker and Karim Bellarabi departing and Granit Xhaka, Victor Boniface and Jonas Hofmann arriving, it has been a summer of comings and goings for Die Werkself.

But everything fell into place in their Bundesliga opener last Saturday as they edged Leipzig 3-2 - the same Leipzig who had beaten Bayern Munich 3-0 only a week before in the German Super Cup.

That says a lot about Leverkusen's aspirations this season and they can follow up that success with another maximum haul against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach's defensive deficiencies were exposed in a 4-4 draw with Augsburg last week and they will be looking for a major improvement on last season's tenth-place finish.

Hofmann joined Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram and Ramy Besebaini out the exit door over the summer and Gerardo Seoane's men look there for the taking this weekend.

Atalanta's offensive issues meant they had to tighten up at the back in Serie A last season and they are a value bet to win to nil against Frosinone on Saturday.

La Dea have looked to improve their forward unit with the signings of Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca this summer, but it was their rearguard which impressed in an opening 2-0 win over Sassuolo.

Atalanta limited their opponents to only three shots on target with a disciplined defensive display and should have few issues keeping Frosinone at bay.

Frosinone were dealt a baptism of fire to begin their return to Serie A, going down 3-1 against defending champions Napoli last Saturday.

That followed a pretty underwhelming 1-0 win over Pisa in the first round of the Coppa Italia with Simone Canestrelli's own goal in the seventh minute proving the difference between the sides.

They have work to do if they are to stay up but they could be set for further disappointment this weekend.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport