Saturday's Bundesliga and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Eintracht Frankfurt

2.30pm

1pt 17-20 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Getafe or draw double chance v Real Sociedad

Viaplay Sports 1, 5.30pm

1pt 6-5 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday European football predictions

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes insisted Xabi Alonso would be the man to "bring the fire back" to the team when he was hired in October and it is fair to say Die Werkself have come on leaps and bounds under the World Cup and Champions League winner.

When Alonso took charge of Leverkusen last year, the club were hovering above the relegation zone but they now find themselves only five points off the top five heading into the weekend thanks to a run of four straight wins in the Bundesliga.

That run included a victory over Bayern Munich in their most recent home encounter and Leverkusen look a solid bet to beat Eintracht Frankfurt at the BayArena on Saturday.

Frankfurt are a point ahead of their opponents in the standings but are heading in the opposite direction, having failed to win any of their last six league assignments.

Either side of the World Cup, Real Sociedad looked comfortable in third spot in La Liga and were on course to finish best of the rest behind the El Clasico clubs.

But in recent weeks the wheels have started to come off for the Basque outfit, who have managed only one win in their last six league games and even that was against basement boys Elche.

The goals have dried up as well - they have drawn blanks in five of their last seven contests in all competitions - and top scorer Alexander Sorloth has been struggling for form.

Getafe should be fancied to pick up at least a point when they visit the Anoeta, having won the reverse fixture on home soil 2-1 back in September.

They are only a few points above the relegation zone but are unbeaten in their last four league matches, claiming eight points, and are worth a bet in the double chance market.

Follow us on Twitter