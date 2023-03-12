Racing Post logo
European Football

Monday's European football predictions: Atleti to continue hot streak

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Girona v Atletico Madrid in La Liga and Milan v Salernitana in Serie A on Monday

Rafael Leao is Milan's leading scorer in Serie A with eight
Rafael Leao is Milan's leading scorer in Serie A with eightCredit: Claudio Villa

Where to watch 

Milan v Salernitana
BT Sport 1, Monday 7.45pm

Girona v Atletico Madrid
Viaplay Sports 2, Monday 8pm

Best bets

Rafael Leao to score at any time v Salernitana
1pt 6-4 general

Atletico Madrid
2pts 11-10 general

Monday's European football predictions

Without the distraction of European football, Atletico Madrid have been able to solidify their chances of a top-four finish in La Liga by going unbeaten in their last eight league games, winning five of those.

Diego Simeone’s side beat Sevilla 6-1 last time out and should be able to follow up on this trip to Girona.

Atleti have been better on the road than they have at home this season and beat these opponents 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

The hosts have lost four of their last seven games and their mid-table solidity may not be enough to contain rejuvenated Atletico.

Milan got the better of Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday and will be looking to translate that form into what has been a disappointing title defence domestically.

They face Salernitana, who have given themselves some breathing space in the relegation battle after taking four points from their last two matches.

However, Milan’s chances are boosted by the return of Rafael Leao from suspension and he is fancied to get on the scoresheet. 

The Portuguese forward is the champions' leading goalscorer this season with eight league goals in 19 starts, and he can bolster that tally against one of the worst defences in the division.

