Monday's European football predictions: Atleti to continue hot streak

Where to watch

Milan v Salernitana

BT Sport 1, Monday 7.45pm

Girona v Atletico Madrid

Viaplay Sports 2, Monday 8pm

Best bets

Rafael Leao to score at any time v Salernitana

1pt 6-4 general

Atletico Madrid

2pts 11-10 general

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Monday's European football predictions

Without the distraction of European football, Atletico Madrid have been able to solidify their chances of a top-four finish in La Liga by going unbeaten in their last eight league games, winning five of those.

Diego Simeone’s side beat Sevilla 6-1 last time out and should be able to follow up on this trip to Girona.

Atleti have been better on the road than they have at home this season and beat these opponents 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

The hosts have lost four of their last seven games and their mid-table solidity may not be enough to contain rejuvenated Atletico.

Milan got the better of Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday and will be looking to translate that form into what has been a disappointing title defence domestically.

They face Salernitana, who have given themselves some breathing space in the relegation battle after taking four points from their last two matches.

However, Milan’s chances are boosted by the return of Rafael Leao from suspension and he is fancied to get on the scoresheet.

The Portuguese forward is the champions' leading goalscorer this season with eight league goals in 19 starts, and he can bolster that tally against one of the worst defences in the division.

Follow us on Twitter