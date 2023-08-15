Manchester City v Sevilla predictions and betting odds: City can add to their trophy haul

Where to watch Manchester City v Sevilla

Manchester City v Sevilla team news

Manchester City

Bernardo Silva suffered a slight injury during the 3-0 win at Burnley and has not travelled to Athens. Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias also miss out. John Stones could feature.

Sevilla

Midfielder Fernando was forced off at the weekend and is set to join centre-backs Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao on the sidelines.

Manchester City v Sevilla predictions

Manchester City missed out on a trophy opportunity when losing out to Arsenal in the Community Shield but they can put another pot in the cabinet by beating Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup in Athens.

Pep Guardiola and his players could not hide their disappointment after their penalty shootout defeat against the Gunners and it is fair to assume that they will be highly motivated in the Greek capital.

Saturday's Premier League fixture at home to Newcastle will come into Guardiola's thinking but it would be a surprise if there were wholesale changes to the side who overcame Burnley 3-0 on Friday.

Guardiola will be forced into at least two enforced changes with Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne missing out, but he will be keen to send out a strong side for a competition which City have earned the right to contest for the first time in their history.

Sevilla are featuring in the Super Cup for the seventh time as a consequence of their prolific success in the Europa League, but they have triumphed only once – defeating Barcelona 3-0 in the 2006 edition.

They won the Europa League last season despite enduring a largely turbulent domestic campaign.

The Andalusians went through a couple of changes in the dugout after Julen Lopetegui departed to Wolves and his replacement Jorge Sampaoli lasted just five-and-a-half months.

But their season was saved by Jose Mendilibar, who took over from Sampaoli and steered them to mid-table safety in La Liga and led them to European glory.

Mendilibar's task this season is to get his team higher up the league and push for further cup success.

But his task against City is complicated by injuries to key players with midfielder Fernando joining centre-backs Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao on the sidelines.

Sevilla started their league campaign off with a disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Valencia.

The incentive of lifting another trophy should encourage them to put in a better performance in Athens, but they look ill-equipped to match City, who can run out fairly comfortable winners.

Key stat

Twelve of Manchester City's last 13 competitive matches have featured fewer than four goals

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol, Lewis; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

Subs: Ederson, Palmer, Phillips, Laporte, Gomez, McAtee, Ake, Stones.

Sevilla (4-3-3): Bounou; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna; O Torres, Rakitic, Sow; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos.

Subs: Dmitrovic, Lamela, Sanchez, Gattoni, Bueno, Montiel, Mir, Jordan.

