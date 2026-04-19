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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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European Football
Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley's best bet for Sunday comes from Ligue 1
Ligue 1
Ligue 1 predictions: Lorient look set for derby delight but PSG face tough test
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Lens may pass another stern test of title credentials
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Lens looking to stay at the summit
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: PSG can claim derby spoils
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: PSG facing biggest threat to their dominance in years
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Marseille should be celebrating
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Lens look set to stay out in front
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: PSG should punish misfiring Monaco
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Champions PSG bidding to keep up the gallop
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Champions PSG facing tough Lyon test
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Goals on the cards when PSG host Nice
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: PSG expected to maintain grip on top spot
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Lyon and Strasbourg to put on a show
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: PSG face a real test of their mettle
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Big spending Strasbourg backed to get season off to a flyer
European Football
Ligue 1: Battle is fierce to be best of the rest
The Big Kick-Off
2024-25 Ligue 1 season predictions: Outright winner, top-four finish and best bets without PSG
The Big Kick-Off
Home
Sport
Football
European Football
Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley's best bet for Sunday comes from Ligue 1
Ligue 1
Ligue 1 predictions: Lorient look set for derby delight but PSG face tough test
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Lens may pass another stern test of title credentials
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Lens looking to stay at the summit
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Lens may pass another stern test of title credentials
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Lens looking to stay at the summit
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: PSG can claim derby spoils
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: PSG facing biggest threat to their dominance in years
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Marseille should be celebrating
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Lens look set to stay out in front
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: PSG should punish misfiring Monaco
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Champions PSG bidding to keep up the gallop
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Champions PSG facing tough Lyon test
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Goals on the cards when PSG host Nice
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: PSG expected to maintain grip on top spot
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Lyon and Strasbourg to put on a show
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: PSG face a real test of their mettle
Ligue 1
Ligue 1: Big spending Strasbourg backed to get season off to a flyer
European Football
Ligue 1: Battle is fierce to be best of the rest
The Big Kick-Off
2024-25 Ligue 1 season predictions: Outright winner, top-four finish and best bets without PSG
The Big Kick-Off