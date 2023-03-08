Racing Post logo
European Football

AEK Larnaca v West Ham predictions: Cypriots can ask questions of Hammers

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for AEK Larnaca v West Ham in the Europa Conference League last-16 first leg on Thursday

AEK Larnaca's topscorer Ivan Trichkovski could prove a handful for West Ham
AEK Larnaca's topscorer Ivan Trichkovski could prove a handful for West HamCredit: AFP

Where to watch AEK Larnaca v West Ham

BT Sport 3, 5.45pm Thursday

Best bet

Ivan Trichkovski to score at any time
1pt 4-1 Paddy Power, Betfair

AEK Larnaca v West Ham predictions

Off-colour West Ham can forget their domestic woes with this trip to Cyprus to take on AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers won all six group-stage games against Anderlecht, Silkeborg and Steaua so even allowing for their inconsistencies in the Premier League they should have too much for their Cypriot hosts.

But AEK look decent and more than capable of causing a few headaches for David Moyes's strugglers.

Under Joe Luis Oltra the side from Larnaca have been rebuilt and have a League of Nations look about them with barely a home-grown player to be seen.

They started this season looking to qualify for the Champions League but were beaten on penalties by Midtjylland after two draws, then went into the Europa League group stage where they finished third behind Fenerbahce and Rennes, and saw off Ukrainians Dnipro to get this tie.

They've got goals in them, and no one is in better nick than North Macedonian frontman Ivan Trichkovski who has ten for the season – including a hat-trick against Enosis on Saturday – and takes penalties.

Key stat

AEK Larnaca have found the net in all seven of their European home games this season

Today's top sports betting stories

Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 8 March 2023Last updated 16:20, 8 March 2023
