AEK Larnaca v West Ham predictions: Cypriots can ask questions of Hammers
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for AEK Larnaca v West Ham in the Europa Conference League last-16 first leg on Thursday
Where to watch AEK Larnaca v West Ham
BT Sport 3, 5.45pm Thursday
Best bet
Ivan Trichkovski to score at any time
1pt 4-1 Paddy Power, Betfair
AEK Larnaca v West Ham predictions
Off-colour West Ham can forget their domestic woes with this trip to Cyprus to take on AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League.
The Hammers won all six group-stage games against Anderlecht, Silkeborg and Steaua so even allowing for their inconsistencies in the Premier League they should have too much for their Cypriot hosts.
But AEK look decent and more than capable of causing a few headaches for David Moyes's strugglers.
Under Joe Luis Oltra the side from Larnaca have been rebuilt and have a League of Nations look about them with barely a home-grown player to be seen.
They started this season looking to qualify for the Champions League but were beaten on penalties by Midtjylland after two draws, then went into the Europa League group stage where they finished third behind Fenerbahce and Rennes, and saw off Ukrainians Dnipro to get this tie.
They've got goals in them, and no one is in better nick than North Macedonian frontman Ivan Trichkovski who has ten for the season – including a hat-trick against Enosis on Saturday – and takes penalties.
Key stat
AEK Larnaca have found the net in all seven of their European home games this season
