Europa Conference League

Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifying predictions: Bosnian boys can do the business

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Thursday's Europa Conference League qualification matches

Hibs boss Lee Johnson prepares for his side's trip to Andorra
Hibs boss Lee Johnson prepares for his side's trip to AndorraCredit: Mark Scates - SNS Group

When to bet

Zeljeznicar vs Neftchi Baku
8pm Thursday

Best bet

Zeljeznicar
1pt 31-20 bet365

Thursday's Europa Conference League predictions

Hibs made heavy weather of winning in Andorra on their last visit and are no sort of bet at a skinny price to dot up again in their Conference League opener.

Lee Johnson's men are at Inter Club d'Escaldes, who beat Faroese outfit Vikingur 3-2 on aggregate to set up their showdown with the Edinburgh side.

In last year's Conference League they drew at home to Cluj and, 3,500 feet up in the Pyrenees, on a tight pitch against a side who will be wasting time from the off, this threatens to be a tricky test for Hibs, two years after labouring to a 2-1 success at Santa Colomo.

Shamrock Rovers are a massive price at Ferencvaros, even bigger when you consider the Hungarian powers are in this competition because they were humiliated by Faroese minnows KI in their Champions League qualifier.

For a bet, chuck a dart at Bosnians Zeljeznicar, improved beyond belief under young coach Nermin Basic, who can ruin ex-Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu's first night in charge of Neftchi Baku.

Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 26 July 2023Last updated 18:33, 26 July 2023
