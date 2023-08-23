Hearts v PAOK predictions, betting odds and tips: Greeks can secure first leg advantage

Where to watch Hearts v PAOK

BBC Scotland, 7.45pm Thursday

Best bet

PAOK draw no bet

1pt 17-20 Hills

Hearts v PAOK odds

Hearts 9-5

PAOK 8-5

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Hearts v PAOK predictions

Hearts were 4-3 aggregate winners over Rosenborg in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round but their efforts to reach the group stage could be damaged by a loss at home to PAOK in the opening leg of their playoff tie.

The Edinburgh side have taken four points from two games in the Scottish Premiership and they warmed up for PAOK with a 4-0 victory at home to Partick in the Scottish League Cup.

However, they have landed a tough draw against PAOK, who were Europa Conference League quarter-finalists in 2021-22.

PAOK have breezed past tricky opponents Beitar Jerusalem and Hajduk Split to reach this stage and they look strong enough to have another decent run in the competition.

Hearts will aim to secure an advantage before next Thursday's second leg in Thessaloniki and hope for a match-winning contribution from Scotland international striker Lawrence Shankland, who is off to a flyer this season with four goals in four appearances.

PAOK could be missing forward Mbwana Samatta, who suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 3-0 league success at home to Asteras, but they have plenty of firepower, including Serbian international Andrija Zivkovic, who has scored four goals in the last two games.

