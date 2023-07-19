Europa Conference League qualifying football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Europa Conference League qualifying verdict

Derry City's Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie with HB Torshavn is finely balanced after a 0-0 draw in the Faroese capital last Thursday, but the League of Ireland side are warm 9-20 favourites to progress with a second-leg success at Brandywell.

Ruaidhri Higgins's side won the shot count 11 to seven in the away leg but failed to make the most of an improved second-half performance.

However, they will fancy their chances of seeing off HB Torshavn, who have gone three matches without a victory.

Lithuanian outfit Panevezys threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Moldovan opponents Milsami in their first qualifying round, first-leg contest, but they may have better luck in the return match at the District Sport Complex in Orhei.

Panevezys have won six domestic games on the bounce to establish themselves in first place in the Lithuanian top flight and they can pick up an away win against Milsami, who generally rode their luck last Thursday and scored with two of their three shots on target.

