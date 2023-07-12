Europa Conference League first qualifying round predictions and odds: Derry can do the business on Torshavn trip

Best bets

Derry City draw no bet v HB Torshavn 7pm Thursday

1pt Evs Hills

Panevezys and over 1.5 goals v Milsami 5pm Thursday

1pt Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict

Derry City have not won a European tie since a 9-0 aggregate success over Aberystwyth Town in the opening round of qualifying for the 2014-15 Europa League, but they can take a positive first step in this season's Europa Conference League by winning away to HB Torshavn in their first qualifying round, first leg clash in the Faroe Islands.

The timing of the fixture favours Derry, who should be match sharp and confident after strengthening their top-three position in the League of Ireland with last Friday's 2-1 victory at home to Sligo Rovers.

New signings Daniel Mullen and Paul McMullen, snapped up from Partick Thistle and Dundee, made their Derry debuts against Sligo and both should add firepower to the Candystripes' attack.

HB will not be easy opposition but they have been on a poor recent run, losing back-to-back games in the Faroese top flight.

They were knocked out by Welsh side Newtown at the same stage of last season's competition and could find life difficult against Derry, who look decent value to secure a first-leg advantage.

Linfield are Northern Ireland's strongest team in the draw and they will hope to make home advantage count against Albanian opponents Vllaznia at Windsor Park.

The Blues have won two of their last three home matches in European competitions and they are 20-21 to get the better of Vllaznia, who finished fourth in the Albanian top flight last term.

There are 29 first-leg games taking place on Thursday and one of the most solid bets could be Lithuanian side Panevezys to win at home to Moldovan opponents Milsami.

Panevezys are leading the Lithuanian standings with 52 points from 21 matches and they should establish a comfortable first-leg lead over Milsami, who finished fourth in last season's Moldovan top flight.

